PA: 222 recoveries from coronavirus, 546 total cases

Three new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in Gaza. The recovery rate is 40.8 percent.

Mai al-Kaila, the Palestinian Authority (PA) “health minister”, said on Wednesday that 54 Palestinian Arabs recovered from the coronavirus in the past day, bringing the total number of recoveries to 222.

47 of them are residents of Ramallah, Al-Bireh, Hebron, Bethlehem and al-Quds (eastern Jerusalem) and the remaining seven are residents of Jerusalem. The PA includes residents of Jerusalem in its tally of coronavirus cases, even though Jerusalem is under Israeli control.

In the last 24 days, al-Kaila said, there were no new cases of coronavirus recorded in PA-assigned territories, and the total number of cases in these areas remained at 543.

In the Gaza Strip, she added, three additional cases were identified and placed in isolation. The rate of recovery in Gaza is 40.8 percent.

Since the beginning of the crisis, 34,511 tests have been carried out to diagnose the coronavirus in PA-assigned areas of Judea and Samaria and the Gaza Strip, and four people have died from the virus.

On Tuesday, PA cabinet leader Mohammad Shtayyeh announced a partial ease on the lockdown restrictions put in place to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

On Monday, PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas agreed to extend the state of emergency that was declared over the spread of coronavirus until June 5.

Abbas initially announced a month-long state of emergency after the first seven cases of coronavirus were identified in Bethlehem. Since then, cases were identified in other PA-controlled cities as well.