The acclaimed cellist and the Japanese man who saved 6,000 Jews

Kristina Reiko Cooper tells the wonderful story of her career and of a special cello in which she plays.

Coming from a long line of musicians and artists, our guest today has been praised by the New York Times as “sensational in concert” and as a “striking virtuoso” by the Los Angeles Times.

Her awards and accomplishments are way too long to list, but suffice it to say that she’s performed as a solo artist and a chamber musician at some of the world’s most renowned venues - Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, The Kennedy Center, Suntory Hall of Tokyo, the list goes on and on and on.

She’s serving as a visiting professor at Tel Aviv University here in Israel and she has been so kind and brave as to accept our invitation and join us on the podcast today.

We are thrilled to be joined by the amazing cellist, Kristina Reiko Cooper.