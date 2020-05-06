Netanyahu files police complaint over threat to harm son Yair

Complaint filed after left-wing activist calls for violence against PM's family during protest against Prime Minister's Residence.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu filed a complaint with the Israel Police for blatant incitement to violence against him and his son Yair.

The complaint was filed after an extreme left activist, Haim Shadmi, protested in front of the Prime Minister's Residence in Jerusalem and was filmed inciting for murder against Yair Netanyahu. Shadmi can be heard encouraging protesters to throw a Molotov cocktail at the Prime Minister's Residence.

"The incitement on the extreme left has crossed red lines. These are real threats to my son's life. These threats must not be ignored," Netanyahu said.