MK Tibi calls US ambassador 'racist'

Ahmad Tibi says Ambassador David Friedman is pressuring the Israeli government to pursue sovereignty against the government's wishes.

MK Ahmed Tibi (Joint List) called US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman "racist" and claimed that he is pressuring the Israeli government to apply sovereignty in Judea and Samaria.

"The racist ambassador who sits in Jerusalem, Friedman, is the one who is pushing the government for annexation more than it wants to do the annexation," Tibi said. "Laws don't change narrative, don't change history."

Tibi told the Knesset plenum that the Blue and White party had promised to freeze the 'Kaminitz Law' against illegal construction. "I received a personal promise from Gantz and Nissenkorn. I demand on behalf of the Arab public, Justice Minister Nissenkorn: freeze the Kaminitz Law."

Tibi also condemned the words of MK Bezalel Smotrich, who said that "the Palestinian people" had been invented and never existed. "It is not worthwhile for Smotrich to compete for for homeland and birthplace. Enough with the fascist arrogant discourse that eradicates peoples," he asked.