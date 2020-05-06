Report: Pompeo to visit Israel next week

This would be first visit of a foreign official to Israel, Pompeo's first visit to a foreign country since onset of corona crisis.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is planning to travel to Israel next week for a 24 hour visit, Israeli officials told Channel 13's Barak Ravid.

This would be the first visit of a foreign official to Israel since to onset of the corona crisis, and Pompeo's first visit to a country outside the US since the crisis.

Israeli officials cited in the report said that Pompeo is expected to land in Israel next Tuesday and stay for 24 hours before returning to the US.

The reason for the visit is unclear. He is to meet with Netanyahu and Gantz.

A spokesman for the State Dept. said that "We have nothing to announce at the moment regarding trips of Secretary Pompeo," according to the report.