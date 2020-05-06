Health Ministry comes out against disposable gloves

On Tuesday, Israel's Health Ministry set guidelines regarding the use of disposable gloves to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Israel Hayom reported.

In an internal letter sent by Professor Itamar Grotto and Professor Sigal Sadetsky to hospitals and health funds, the two noted that "use of gloves is not recommended due to the chance that the gloves will be contaminated."

According to them, in a work situation where gloves are required, such as when handling food or during treatments, health care providers should "be strict about switching the gloves often and between each and every client."

The use of disposable gloves by the general public does not provide protection from contamination and may even do the opposite, the experts explained, despite professionals' recommendations.

Israel Hayom noted that the Health Ministry has avoided publishing guidelines for the public on this issue.

Meanwhile, in schools, stores, and other locations, people are using gloves in a way which does not protect against germs, may spread them, and may even contaminate the environment.

The Environmental Protection Ministry's Deputy Director-General Asaf Yazdi turned to Professor Sadetsky, who heads the Health Ministry's Public Health Services, requesting that "guidelines be issued to the public, by the Public Health Services, stating that disposable gloves should no longer be used." He noted that in addition to the other issues involved, disposable gloves also contaminate the environment.

According to him, people who use disposable gloves do not throw them in the garbage.

Professor Hagai Levine, Chairman of the Israeli Association of Public Health Physicians, "the unnecessary use of gloves by the public may increase the risk of transmission of contamination, including coronavirus, due to the lack of handwashing with soap and water."

The Health Ministry refused to respond to Israel Hayom's request for comment.