Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized for gallbladder infection

Ginsburg hospitalized in Baltimore for gallbladder infection. The justice is expected to take part in oral arguments Wednesday by phone.

US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized Tuesday, a spokesperson for the court reported.

The 87-year-old justice was hospitalized at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore after a gallstone blocked her cystic duct, causing a gallbladder infection.

According to the court’s statement Tuesday, Ginsburg underwent non-surgical treatment for the infection.

Ginsburg complained of pain on Monday, and was examined at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington DC after she took part in a Supreme Court teleconference for oral arguments.

Doctors at Sibley Memorial diagnosed her with acute cholecystitis, caused by a gallstone.

"Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg underwent non-surgical treatment for acute cholecystitis, a benign gallbladder condition, this afternoon at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland," the court’s statement read.

"Following oral arguments on Monday, the Justice underwent outpatient tests at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., that confirmed she was suffering from a gallstone that had migrated to her cystic duct, blocking it and causing an infection.”

The court also said Ginsburg is planning on taking part via telephone in another oral argument teleconference on Wednesday.

“The Justice is resting comfortably and plans to participate in the oral argument teleconference tomorrow morning remotely from the hospital. She expects to stay in the hospital for a day or two.”