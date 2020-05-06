Mother and children arrested on suspected weapons, drugs possession

In northern Israel, police arrest mother and two adult children on suspicion of illegal weapons and drug possession.

Police in Pardes Hanna arrested a mother and her two children on suspicion that they illegally possessed both drugs and weapons.

During a police search of the woman's home, two guns were identified, as well as a stun grenade, and a substance suspected of being hash.

The 58-year-old suspect, her 32-year-old son and 23-year-old daughter were arrested and taken for questioning.

An additional suspect, a 59-year-old man who is also a resident of Pardes Hanna, was also taken for questioning.

A hearing will be held Wednesday morning in the Hadera Magistrate's Court, seeking to extend the remand of the suspects.