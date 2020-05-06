Rainfall to continue in northern and central Israel

Following Tuesday's thunderstorms and continued rainfall across the country, the Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) rose one centimeter, bringing its level to 11 centimeters (4.3 inches) below maximum capacity.

The rainfall is expected to continue on Wednesday, in both northern and central Israel. The rains will lessen over the course of the day. Temperatures will remain stable and lower than seasonal average.

Thursday will be clear, with a rise in temperatures.

Friday will be partly cloudy or clear, with an additional rise in temperatures. Towards evening, there may be local rainfall in northern Israel.

On Tuesday, rainfall led to flooding in Nahal Yaelim, which flows from Arad through Judean Desert, emptying into Dead Sea 5 km north of the Dead Sea hotels.