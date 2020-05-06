Jewish United Fund in Chicago launches $26 million coronavirus initiative

The Jewish United Fund in Chicago has made $26 million available to help area residents of all faiths deal with the coronavirus crisis.
The money for the COVID-19 Initiative comes from the Jewish organization’s annual campaign and endowment, as well as access to additional credit and support from other funders, JUF said in a statement.
The money will be used for:
- Emergency financial aid, including cash grants for housing, food, medical care and other essentials for individuals and families. Some assistance will be provided through synagogues’ Rabbinic Discretionary Funds;
- Increased food assistance, including expansion of pantries, grocery gift cards and meal programs;
- Health and safety, including enhanced staffing, trauma counseling and personal protective equipment for Mount Sinai Hospital, residential programs and other caregivers serving seniors and people with disabilities; and
- Community stability, including emergency operating support and professional expertise for local Jewish human service and educational agencies.
In addition, the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia announced that it is releasing $7.3 million in unrestricted grants for over 30 Greater Philadelphia organizations, plus an additional $2.5 million for organizations in Israel to help them weather the coronavirus crisis.
The funds are separate from the federation’s COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund. Over $1.3 million has been raised in that fund, with about half already distributed to over a dozen organizations in Philadelphia and in Israel.