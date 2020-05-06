Jewish United Fund in Chicago launches $26 million coronavirus initiative

Jewish United Fund in Chicago puts up $26 million to help locals cope with the coronavirus.

The Jewish United Fund in Chicago has made $26 million available to help area residents of all faiths deal with the coronavirus crisis.

The money for the COVID-19 Initiative comes from the Jewish organization’s annual campaign and endowment, as well as access to additional credit and support from other funders, JUF said in a statement.

The money will be used for:

Emergency financial aid, including cash grants for housing, food, medical care and other essentials for individuals and families. Some assistance will be provided through synagogues’ Rabbinic Discretionary Funds;

Increased food assistance, including expansion of pantries, grocery gift cards and meal programs;

Health and safety, including enhanced staffing, trauma counseling and personal protective equipment for Mount Sinai Hospital, residential programs and other caregivers serving seniors and people with disabilities; and

Community stability, including emergency operating support and professional expertise for local Jewish human service and educational agencies.

In addition, the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia announced that it is releasing $7.3 million in unrestricted grants for over 30 Greater Philadelphia organizations, plus an additional $2.5 million for organizations in Israel to help them weather the coronavirus crisis.

The funds are separate from the federation’s COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund. Over $1.3 million has been raised in that fund, with about half already distributed to over a dozen organizations in Philadelphia and in Israel.