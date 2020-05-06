Jerry Seinfeld may have taken his last ‘Comedians in Cars’ ride

Veteran comedian and creator of the eponymous 'Seinfeld' series suggests he may be ending his long-running 'Comedians in Cars' series.

Jerry Seinfeld is putting the brakes on “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.”

Seinfeld made the announcement about his popular web series during a virtual news conference earlier this week to promote his Netflix special “23 Hours To Kill.”

“I feel like I did that tour … I know they look very casual and easy, but they’re actually a lot of work to make, the editing is very intense and I don’t know, I feel like I may have done that exploration at this point,” the comedian said somewhat cryptically.

The series, in which Seinfeld interviews comics in vintage cars and eateries, has had 84 episodes over 11 seasons.

Seinfeld said he just wants to do more live performances as soon as the coronavirus crisis will allow it.

“Now I feel like I just want to be out on a stage, I don’t really care where, I don’t care what size of venue, it’s just about enjoying that moment and it doesn’t have to be big or a conventional show business venture,” he said, according to Deadline.

Variety reported that he is not likely to perform to a more than half empty theater.

“I don’t think if you’re going into a theater and it’s only one quarter full and everybody’s got 10 feet between them, I don’t know if that’s worth doing,” he said. “For me, I’m gonna wait till everyone does feel comfortable gathering.”