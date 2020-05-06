Steinitz: There is great success here for Israel

Energy Minister on Iran reducing its activities in Syria: Iran has failed to implement its plan but it doesn't mean they've stopped trying.

Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz (Likud), a member of the Political-Security Cabinet, was interviewed on Radio 103FM on Tuesday and commented on the reports that Iran is reducing its forces in Syria and clearing its bases there.

"There is nothing to be happy about yet," Steinitz stressed. "Four and a half years ago, we identified an Iranian plan and to this day they have failed in implementing it, but that does not mean that they do not keep trying."

He continued, "We have worked extensively with the Air Force and took other actions against the Iranian movement in Syria. There is great success here for Israel, but we cannot rest on our laurels. The battle is not over yet."

The minister added, "The Iranian economy is in dire straits and this has contributed to some decline and restraint. We still need to be on the lookout for both their consolidation in Syria as well as the nuclear program that is not running these days but continues to advance."

Steinitz later explained his position on the Shin Bet’s digital monitoring of coronavirus carriers, which was approved for a three-week extension despite the criticism, and said, "I chair the Ministerial Committee that examined the matter, and I can tell you that our conclusions were unequivocal: Without the Shin Bet’s involvement, we would have been in a very difficult situation, we couldn't lift the lockdown and go back to work."