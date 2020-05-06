Rocket fired from Gaza, IDF attacks Hamas posts

Rocket from Gaza explodes in open area in Eshkol region. IDF retaliates by attacking Hamas posts.

Terrorists from Gaza fired a rocket toward Israeli territory on Tuesday night.

The rocket exploded in an open area in the Eshkol Regional Council. There were no physical injuries or damages.

Shortly thereafter, IDF tanks retaliated by attacking three military posts belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in the northern Gaza Strip.

At the end of March, a rocket was fired from Gaza toward Israeli territory. It exploded in an open area and did not cause injuries damages.

IDF aircraft and tanks later struck military posts and infrastructure used for underground activity by the Hamas terrorist organization in northern Gaza.

Calm has mostly been maintained in southern Israel over the last month, after the Islamic Jihad fired over 80 rockets at southern Israel before it reportedly asked for a ceasefire.