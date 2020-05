Is this (real) pandemic being used as a ‘tool’ to control us?

It’s possible that those in power are controlling their populations through FEAR, and convincing them that the LOSS of their "rights", personal freedoms and privacy, are for their own safety, and for the safety of those they love. Will we ever get these rights and our privacy back?

Tamar Yonah speaks with Prof. Francisco Gil-White, on conspiracy theory, and conspiracy FACT.