Mourning has broken during COVID-19 isolation

Gil Hoffman talks on mourning during the coronavirus period, and dealing with loss of a parent and as a parent.

Gil Hoffman, Chief Political Correspondent and Analyst at the Jerusalem Post (and Land of Israel Network podcaster on hiatus), speaks with Eve Harow about his roller-coaster April.

The life and recent death of his mother, Yael Hoffman z”l, from cancer; mourning during COVID-19 isolation; dealing with the loss of a parent and as a parent; virtually connecting in grief and celebration.

He also explains some of the current chaos in Israel’s political scene and the needed balance for a healthy, functioning society.

Israel is seeking a new post-crisis normal, in the Knesset and the public sphere.