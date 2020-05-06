Mourning has broken during COVID-19 isolation

Gil Hoffman talks on mourning during the coronavirus period, and dealing with loss of a parent and as a parent.

The Land Of Israel Network ,

Gil Hoffman
Gil Hoffman
Arutz Sheva

Gil Hoffman, Chief Political Correspondent and Analyst at the Jerusalem Post (and Land of Israel Network podcaster on hiatus), speaks with Eve Harow about his roller-coaster April.

The life and recent death of his mother, Yael Hoffman z”l, from cancer; mourning during COVID-19 isolation; dealing with the loss of a parent and as a parent; virtually connecting in grief and celebration.

He also explains some of the current chaos in Israel’s political scene and the needed balance for a healthy, functioning society.

Israel is seeking a new post-crisis normal, in the Knesset and the public sphere.

Tags:Radio, The land of Israel network



top