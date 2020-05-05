Coronavirus patients on ventilator drop to 70

Number of active coronavirus patients in Israel falls to just 5,586 this evening. Death toll from coronavirus infection is 238.

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, 16,289 people have been diagnosed with the virus in the State of Israel, according to Health Ministry data released today and correct as of 20:00.

The number of new diagnoses since midnight is only 29. The number of people recovering from the disease since midnight is 403 people.

The number of active coronavirus patients in the State of Israel has fallen to just 5,586 people as of this evening. The official number of people dead as a result of coronavirus infection is 238. The number of people recovered from the disease is 10,465.

Of the active coronavirus patients, 91 are in serious condition, 70 of whom are on ventilator, and 53 patients are defined as in moderate condition. The other patients are in light condition.

There are only 245 coronavirus patients hospitalized tonight, the rest, 5,341 in number, are in hotel or home care.