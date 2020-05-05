Every year thousands come from all over the world to Meron. This year however is different. Alei Siach will pray on your behalf

Lag B'Omer is a joyous time for Jews all over the world, but especially in Israel, where an estimated 500,000 people travel to Meron each year for the Chag.

But this year, everything is different.

The coronavirus pandemic has made this Lag B'Omer challenging. The Israeli Ministry of Health has set limits on everything from weddings to synagogues to yeshivas, and it's clear that this year there won't be massive crowds at Meron. Police are planning to seal off Meron, with no visitors allowed.

Only a small number of people will be allowed to light bonfires at Rabbi Bar Yochai's tomb, including Chief Rabbi of Tzfat Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, Chief Rabbi of Jerusalem Rabbi Shlomo Amar, The Boyaner Rebbe and a few others. Each Rav will be able to bring with them a maximum of ten followers.

An Alei Siach representative will be at Meron and can serve on your behalf. All we ask for is a donation to help support our organization and its mission, as we help some of Israel's most vulnerable populations during the coronavirus crisis.

To donate or have your name added to our list, click here https://secure.cardcom.solutions/e/xQxX

About Us

Established in 1989, Alei Siach is one of the largest organizations in Israel, providing all-inclusive solutions to people with disabilities and their families. Our mission is to empower people with disabilities to attain their maximum independence. We provide marital assistance, residential care, vocational training, employment opportunities, social activities and integration within the broader community.

Our central programs include Home Away From Home, our residential program of 75 assisted living apartments housing some 350 residents with special needs; our Vocational Opportunities program, which offers 4 employment tracks for individuals with special needs, suited for different levels of ability; and our Ofek Marriage Initiative, which assists couples living with special needs to establish their marital homes in Jerusalem.

Open 365 days a year

789 professional staff

1240 participants in Alei Siach programs

All donations will go to supporting people with special needs and their families.

Donate now so we can pray on your behalf at Meron.

Lag B'Omer is just 4 days from now. Time is running out.

If you like your name added to our list click here: https://secure.cardcom.solutions/e/xQxX