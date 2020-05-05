Undercover police immediately arrest firebomb throwing Arabs in Jerusalem

3 Arab youths arrested while throwing Molotov Cocktails at Jewish home in eastern Jerusalem by undercover Border Police.

Undercover Border Police arrested three Arabs who threw Molotov cocktails at a home where Jewish families live in the Ras al-Amud neighborhood of eastern Jerusalem.

About two weeks ago, the undercover officers were dispatched to the neighborhood and spotted the suspects throwing firebombs at the Jewish house.

Upon receiving orders from their commanding officer, the undercover officers revealed themselves and immediately arrested the suspects.

The 16-year-old suspects, residents of eastern Jerusalem, were taken to a police investigation and when the investigation was completed, a serious charge of terrorism was brought against them.