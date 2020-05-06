Tags:ILTV
Watch: The ancient Shiloh winery - making wine once again
Imagine being able to work in the same place where your ancestors thrived thousands of years ago. One Samaria winemaker is doing just that.
Cabernet Franc grapes on the vine
iStock
Watch: The ancient Shiloh winery - making wine once again
