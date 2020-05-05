Western Wall reopens for prayer

Following easing of restrictions on public prayer, Western Wall reopens. Plaza will be divided into small prayer sections.

The Western Wall Plaza in the Old City of Jerusalem has been reopened to public prayer, the Western Wall Heritage Foundation announced Tuesday afternoon.

“Due to the government’s decision to cancel the restriction of prayer only at a distance of up to 500 meters from one’s place of residence while maintaining the restriction of up to 19 people during prayer in an open area, worshipers may return to the Western Wall while adhering to the Health Ministry directives,” the Foundation said in a statement.

In order to maximize the number of people able to pray at the Western Wall Plaza while still adhering to Health Ministry instructions, the Foundation said the plaza area will be divided up into numerous separate prayer spaces.

Worshippers will be allowed to visit the plaza without prior notice, the Foundation continued, but only while wearing masks, adding that if all prayer spaces in the plaza are full, worshipers may have to wait outside the entrance to the plaza.

“For the next few days, up to 300 worshippers will be allowed to come to the Western Wall plaza simultaneously, contingent on them wearing masks. Should all of the prayer areas become full, worshippers will be requested to wait outside the entrances to the Western Wall, with the required distances between them, until space becomes available.”

“Likewise, bar/bat mitzvah families can return to celebrate at the Western Wall in accordance with regulations. Families will have to coordinate their arrival in advance through the Western Wall website (please see above link) or hotline (*5958) to ensure that the prayer area will be available at the time of their arrival.”

“The sites of Western Wall Tunnels remain closed until further notice.”