Emotional coronavirus song: 'Longing for other people'

Schools returning, markets opening and the loneliness is fading. Kippalive present an emotional version of Hanan Ben Ari's Corona song.

Written by Hanan Ben Ari and Lior Engelman

Composed by Hanan Ben Ari

Arranged and sound production by Noah Bar Shain (Kippalive)

Translated lyrics:

We thought we'd won it all

We built towers that reach the sky

Man, who needs people?

No second Flood will come in our time

We will never ever fall

Forget it, we'll be fine on our own

We're smart, we know it all

And nothing is above us

Until you came along

And infected us

And drove us mad

And confined us

And confused us

And terrified us

Who are you?

Oh, how you've brought back sanity

And a longing for other people

Suddenly the lonliness burns

We can't run from place to place anymore

The parks are all closed

Weddings with hardly a soul

We've almost lost ourselves

We've almost stopped feeling

Soon this will all be over

And I'm asking, if I may

That the morning after you leave

Let us not be the same as before