Coronavirus death toll in Israel reaches 237

Nearly 2/3 of coronavirus fatalities in Israel were over the age of 80, Health Ministry says.

The number of confirmed coronavirus-related fatalities in Israel has risen to 237, according to a report by the Israeli Health Ministry Tuesday morning.

Of the 237 deaths reported, 62% of the victims of over the age of 80, with the oldest victim being 100 years old.

The youngest victim killed by the virus – a resident of Jerusalem – was 30 years old.

A total of two people who died of coronavirus were under the age of 39, with three more between the ages of 49 to 40, seven who were in their 50s, 23 in their 60s, and 55 in their 70s.

Broken down by gender, 124 fatalities (52%) were men, while 113 (48% were women).

The city with the highest number of coronavirus-related fatalities is Jerusalem, with 55 confirmed deaths, followed by Bnei Brak with 33, and Bat Yam with 18.

On Monday night, the Health Ministry reported that a total of 16,246 cases of coronavirus had been confirmed in Israel, with 5,947 of them currently active. There are 90 patients in serious condition, including 70 who are on assisted breathing. A total of 10,064 patients have recovered.