Bedouin woman exposes dozens of wedding attendees to coronavirus

Investigation following increase in number of coronavirus cases in Bedouin town of Hura finds the source to be a large wedding.

The Bedouin town of Hura in the Negev has experienced a major outbreak of the coronavirus, with 142 cases recorded so far, and of which about 20 were diagnosed on Monday, Channel 12 News reported.

An epidemiological investigation led to a wedding that took place in the town about 10 days ago and which was attended by about 200 people. A coronavirus carrier who attended the wedding exposed many others to the virus.

The wedding took place in contravention of all government ministry guidelines and instructions. Participants at the event were exposed to the woman carrying the virus, and then returned to their homes and became the source of an outbreak.

So far, two neighborhoods in Hura have been completely closed, in a format similar to the one introduced throughout the country during Passover. Police forces are preventing entry and exit into areas under lockdown. Home Front Command soldiers are roaming around the houses, handing out food to residents and explaining to them the strict hygiene rules.

According to data from the Ministry of Health, as of Monday night the death toll from the coronavirus in Israel rose to 235.

The number of infections is at 16,246, including 70 individuals who are on respirators, while 10,064 have recovered from the virus.