Netanyahu: I was elected by the majority, the court should not interfere

Netanyahu: The Likud got more votes than any party in the history of the country. A huge majority wants the government we are establishing.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Monday expressed hope that the Supreme Court will not intervene in the Likud-Blue and White coalition agreement and warned that doing so will drag Israel into a fourth election.

"I was elected with a majority of votes, the Likud led by me won more votes than any party in the history of the state. There is a huge majority in the people and in the Knesset who want the government we are going to form. It would be inappropriate for another factor to interfere with this basic thing of democracy. The judges should not interfere with the will of the people," Netanyahu said at a news conference.

"Hopefully the court will not intervene, there will be separation of powers. This is necessary in order to establish these agreements, to establish this government. That's what the people want, this is what the people need."

The Prime Minister continued, "I am working to establish the unity government that Israel needs in the coming days, so that we will continue to address the challenges and care for the citizens of Israel, for the state, for the economy and health."

"I am so proud of our standing together. Our success so far is tremendous because we did it together, and we will continue to do it together," Netanyahu said.