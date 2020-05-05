Abbas extends coronavirus state of emergency

PA chairman extends the state of emergency announced to curb the spread of COVID-19 for another month.

Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas agreed on Monday night to extend the state of emergency amid the spread of coronavirus, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Abbas extended the state of emergency in until June 5 following the recommendation of PA cabinet leader Mohammad Shtayyeh.

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in PA-assigned territories was 532 as of Monday, according to Xinhua.

Abbas initially announced a month-long state of emergency after the first seven cases of coronavirus were identified in Bethlehem. Since then, cases were identified in other PA-controlled cities as well.

Cases of the virus have also been identified in Hamas-controlled Gaza.