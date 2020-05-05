Combating terror during coronavirus

Marc Provisor describes what it's like to fight jihadist terrorism with the additional challenges brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Marc Provisor, Director of Security Projects for the One Israel Fund organization, joins Josh Hasten on this week’s edition of Israel Uncensored.

Provisor describes what its like to fight Jihadist terror with the additional challenges brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Hear how One Israel Fund continues to operate during these difficult times providing creative solutions towards fighting terror, while enhancing the lives of Israelis, especially those in living in Judea and Samaria, and other border communities.