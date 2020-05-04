Significant breakthrough in finding antibody to coronavirus

Defense Minister visits Israel Institute for Biological Research, presented with antibody that attacks the virus and can neutralize it.

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett visited the Israel Institute for Biological Research in Ness Ziona on Monday morning, where he was presented with a significant breakthrough in finding an antibody to the coronavirus. The antibody in question attacks the virus uniquely and can neutralize it in the body of the person who contracted the virus.

According to researchers at the institute, led by Prof. Shmuel Shapira, the development phase of the antibody is over. The institute will now continue the patent registration process and in the next phase, the researchers will contact international companies in order to be able to produce the antibody in commercial quantities.

Any legal issues that will arise will be determined later by the defense establishment’s legal advisers.

The antibody has not yet been named.

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett said, "I am proud of the staff at the Israel Institute for Biological Research who have made a huge breakthrough. The creativity and Jewish mind have brought this amazing achievement. The entire defense establishment will continue to operate at the forefront of the fight against coronavirus."