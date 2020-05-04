Estimate: 3,000 dead in US daily

US experts estimate in coming weeks, number of daily victims will be 3,000; 200,000 people will be infected daily.

A particularly pessimistic report from the U.S. government: According to estimates by the Department of Homeland Security, the number of daily deaths in the U.S. over the next few weeks will be 3,000 people, with the number of people infected every day rising dramatically to 200,000 daily.

The number of people infected today is 25,000 people. The pessimistic estimates are based on models of the U.S. Disease Prevention and Control Center.

In an interview on Fox News, U.S. President Donald Trump estimated the total number of victims will be "75 to 100,000 people, which is a terrible thing", but it now becomes clear that U.S. Department of Homeland Security estimates are far more grim.

White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a briefing to reporters that "this is not a White House document and has not been presented to the Coronavirus Special Task Force. These figures do not reflect any of the Task Force models or data analyzed by the Special Task Force."

Meanwhile, the gradual decline in the number of daily victims in world countries. In the United Kingdom, 288 victims of coronavirus were registered in the last day, bringing the total number of victims to 28,734. In Spain, the Health Ministry announced that in the past day 164 people died, bringing the total number of victims to 25,428. In France, 306 people died in the last day, with the total number of victims 25,201.

In Italy, 195 people died from the virus in the last day, making the total number of victims 29,709. Despite the encouraging decline in the number of victims, many countries estimate that the overall number of victims of the pandemic will be much higher in the future.

In Germany, some researchers estimate the number of coronavirus infections ten times higher than the official number published. In the UK, health authorities claim the number of victims in nursing homes in the country is dramatically higher than estimates, so the total number of victims after the pandemic is halted will be significantly higher than estimates now.

Italy, too, fears that removing the closure in recent days and the fact that many residents have taken to the streets will result in a renewed outbreak of coronavirus infection.