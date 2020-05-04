Samaria council head: 'Delinquent COGAT response indicates depth of failure'

Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan strongly attacked the response by the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) to Dagan's call to investigate a Palestinian Authority police officer who demanded that Israelis hand over their weapons to PA policemen who arrested them in Area C.

The COGAT Area Coordinator said: "Contrary to allegations, the Civil Administration officer did not tell, direct, or ask the Palestinian security forces to confiscate weapons at the archaeological site."

Dagan attacked the COGAT response and said it "testifies like a thousand witnesses to the depth of the failure. It is abandonment of human life.

"The response does not refer to archaeological claims in the field at all. At no point was it claimed that the Civil Administration officer instructed the 'Palestinian policemen' to confiscate the weapons of the archaeologists, but after the demand by the 'Palestinian policemen', the Civil Administration officer backed them up," the Samaria Council head added.