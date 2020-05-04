Helping the family of Henya Cohen Of Blessed Memory

Mrs. Henya Cohen, 49, passed away last week. She left behind her husband and 2 daughters, now left to make sense of 10 years of suffering.

Mrs. Henya Cohen, 49, passed away last week. She left behind her husband and two daughters, who are now left to make sense of 10 years of suffering, and, at some point begin the process of rebuilding their lives. A heartfelt letter on Henya’s memorial page reads as follows:

“Hi, I’m Rachel Cohen,

My whole life, my amazing mother took care of me and the rest of my family. Over her last three years on this earth, I had the privilege of caring for her. She passed away of cancer last week.

My mom was sick over the last 10 years and through much of that she managed to keep her business afloat, continuing to battle despite all the odds being stacked against her. In the last few years of her life, she was sick all the time, and needed someone to accompany her around the clock. That was how I spent my time with her. It was painful to see her suffer from the sickness and medications, but I am so grateful for our time together.

Now, she no longer has to suffer.

Now that this chapter of our lives has come to a close, we are left asking ourselves how to continue.I am a certified speech therapist but have been unable to work since my mom was my first priority. My sister just finished seminary. My father is totally devastated. In losing my mother, he feels his world has been destroyed. Now we are left to figure out how to find some work and find ourselves broke in the meantime.

I am opening this fund with the hope that someone will understand what we have experienced, how for 10 years our lives have been upside down and now here we are with nothing. If you can donate, it would help us to cover our basic bills while we arrange our work situations, and help set up our father for his future. Right now we are going on nothing.

Thank you.

Rachel”

Rachel is clearly a very special young woman. Those who are able to help her and her family get on their feet again after fighting for survival for so long are urged to do so here.

