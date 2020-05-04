'Dirty trick': Likud buries Overrule Clause

Blue & White and Likud succeed in removing Overrule Clause proposed by Yamina so that Likud members do not have to vote against it.

Blue and White and Likud subjected the Yamina Party to a "parliamentary exercise" this evening, when Yamina submitted the Overrule Clause as a reservation to the Knesset's current rotation law.

The Overrule Clause would under specified conditions allow the Knesset to re-enact laws that the Supreme Court has ruled out.

According to Reshet Bet, the Arrangements Committee defined the reservation as a "new topic" unrelated to the bill, and thus the Overrule Clause will be outlawed so that the Likud will not be required to bury it by voting against it.

Yamina MK Matan Kahane responded: "The Likudniks did a dirty political trick to make sure there's no Overrule Clause. They did an exercise together with Blue and White to prevent the Overrule Clause from restraining the Supreme Court."

Earlier today, Former Justice Minister MK Ayelet Shaked warned of Supreme Court intervention in the rotation laws that the Likud and Blue and White parties promoted.

Shaked participated in the special committee hearing on preparing the Basic Law, and called to enact the Overrule Clause proposed by the Yamina Party.

"For years, both as a Knesset Member and Justice Minister, I've tried to promote various forms of override with a majority of 61 Knesset Members. We submitted three different versions here, Likud members also put forward some of these versions. One version talks about the paragraph of overriding in the Basic Law on Human Dignity and Liberty, as was done in the Basic Freedom of Occupation Law, to make a real copy of that paragraph. Another version is only limited to the infiltrators issue," Shaked said.

She said, "If the basic laws are already being implemented and regime changes are made, these are definitely changes that need to be taken seriously. Even those who belong to the Left bloc, who follow Aaron Barak, the high priest of the judiciary, can rest easy. I read a quote that he supports that too.

"In the last 20 years, because the balance between the various authorities is violated if we enact it, it will regulate the dialogue between the authorities, with which the Knesset can enact in a special majority of 61 a law struck down by the Supreme Court for up to four years."

Shaked mentioned that in the previous Knesset and also in the Knesset before it, there was no majority for the Overrule Clause. "This is the first Knesset in the last few years that has a majority of MKs for it... Among the MKs there are 59 in the Right-leaning bloc. There is also Yisrael Beytenu that supports the Overrule Clause."

She explained her problem with the rotation laws, "When you introduce a section where the minority controls the majority, we as MKs have a problem," she warned. "You are inviting the Supreme Court to intervene in the Basic Laws."