Government considering full closure on Lag B'Omer

The National Security Council recommended that the government implement a full closure on the holiday of Lag B'Omer to prevent mass gatherings to prevent an outbreak of the coronavirus.

The non-profit organization fears the crowds around campfires and the attempts to gather at the tomb of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai (Rashbi) in Meron could lead to the spread of the virus.

Thousands of people gather every year at Rashbi's tomb on Lag B'Omer. This year, the festivities will be held in a more limited manner at the holy site.

The proposal will be discussed by the government and ministers are expected to oppose such a decision. The ministers will also be meet to approve the opening of markets and malls this Thursday, alongside new regulations that will impose a fine of NIS 5,000 for mall operators who violate the regulations.

Kan Bet reported that the government has approved extending the Shin Bet's authority to call civilian phones as part of the fight against the coronavirus, and to promote legislation that anchors the use of the Shin Bet's capabilities to combat terrorism in the fight against the disease.

The government is also expected to allow gyms to open this Friday, and weddings for up to 50 participants and congregations of up to 20 people will be allowed on Sunday in open space.