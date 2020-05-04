3 arrested, 3 detained on suspicion of planning attack on jail wardens

Three suspects have been arrested and three others detained for questioning on suspicion of planning an attack on prison guards using explosives.

It is suspected that those involved were planning to use weapons to attack prison guards serving in Israel Prisons Service (IPS) facilities. The National Crime Investigation Unit in Lahav 433 launched an investigation.

Police say: "As part of the Israel Police's fight against serious criminal activity in Israel and in light of evidence, suspicions arose of an alleged intent to cause injury with explosive material while attempting to injure wardens serving in the prison service and IPS facilities.

"In recent months we witnessed a number of incidents where attempts were made to attack wardens and IPS facilities. Police emphasize that we will not allow and will not come to terms with attempts to harm uniformed and security personnel performing their duties with devotion for the citizens of Israel. We are committed to investigating the recent serious cases targeting the IPS members, using all the tools and means available to us, to exhaust the law with those violent outlaws."

It was also reported that further arrests are expected. The hearings will be held in the Rishon Lezion Magistrate's Court.