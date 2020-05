Yeshiva students from Monsey on Arizona trip stop on freeway to help driver fix flat tire when hit by drunk driver. Moshe Ari Yost killed.

Three yeshiva students from Monsey on a trip to Arizona stopped on the freeway to help a driver who was stuck with a flat tire when a drunk driver hit them.

Moshe Ari Yost was killed in the accident. His death was determined by rescue forces. The Misaskim emergency organization is dealing with transporting the body back to New York.

The two other yeshiva students were unharmed.