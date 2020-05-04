Harsh criticism of Health Ministry

Other ministers slam Health Ministry for calling for coronavirus restrictions not to be lifted so quickly. 'The economy is dying.'

Government ministers on Monday criticized the Health Ministry's demands on the easing of coronavirus restrictions on Israeli citizens.

Health Ministry director Moshe Bar Siman Tov told the ministers that the Treasury's 'exit strategy' for the coronavirus crisis was "too bold." Prime Minister Netanyahu responded that it was a "good plan."

Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon and other Fiance Ministry officials saying "it will take a long time to restore the economy". Kahlon added, "The monopoly power of the Health Ministry will torpedo any decision it doesn't seem to make, and it makes government meetings worthless."

"When the public, on the one hand, sees impressive recovery data, the amount of recoveries that increase every day, and the amount of patients that are reduced and we transmit it in reverse - they do not buy [the continued need for these restrictions]."

Minister Ofir Akunis demanded the opening of gyms, including swimming pools. It has been agreed that water sports will be approved starting tomorrow - not including simple swimming.

Finance Minister Kahlon said that the economy is starting to die and that the plague's results are dire and devastating, "There are over a million unemployed, debt is rising, we are raising funds from all over the world to care for the State of Israel."