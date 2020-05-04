Modiin Illit: Teacher diagnosed with coronavirus

Teacher who came into contact with students at school in haredi city diagnosed with coronavirus - leading to school's closure.

A school in the city of Modiin Illit in southwestern Samaria was closed last Thursday, after a teacher who had been working there was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

According to a report by Channel 13 on Monday, a teacher at a special education school in the haredi city was tested for the coronavirus after her husband, who was in home isolation, felt sick.

After the results of the teacher’s coronavirus test came back positive, the school shut down operation.

Officials at the school said they took precautions to screen people who might have been infected with the virus.

“Her temperature was checked when she got [to school], in accordance with the regulations, but she didn’t have a fever,” a school administrator said. “As soon as her husband was checked, she also took a [coronavirus] test. When we were notified of the problem, we closed the school.”

While most Israeli elementary schools only began reopening this week, special education schools and programs within mainstream schools was resumed on a limited basis in mid-April.