Likud refuses Yamina seat on Judicial Selection Committee

Likud may offer Yamina additional portfolio, but not seat on Judicial Selection Committee, report says.

Negotiations between Likud and Blue and White, and between Likud and the right-wing parties, are still ongoing.

On Monday morning, Kan Reshet Bet reported that Likud seems ready to offer Yamina an additional portfolio, but that its agreement depends on the number of portfolios it will receive from Blue and White in exchange for the Health Ministry.

If Likud receives three portfolios from Blue and White - one of moderate significance and two smaller ones - one of the three will be given to Yamina.

However, Likud has said it does not intend to honor Yamina's request to receive a spot on the Judicial Selection Committee.

Blue and White expects to receive the Health Ministry, since there are no significant competitors for the portfolio in the right-wing bloc.

On Friday, Kan 11 News reported that Blue and White is seeking to appoint a professional as Health Minister, with two of the names under consideration being Professor Yitzhak Kreis, director of the Sheba Medical Center, and Professor Ronni Gamzu, CEO of the Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv.

Blue and White is reportedly ready to "pay" for the Health Ministry by relinquishing some of the smaller ministries it was to receive as part of the coalition agreement, but not the Foreign Ministry, which the Likud has demanded in exchange for the Ministry of Health.