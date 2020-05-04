245,460 people tested by Magen David Adom for coronavirus across Israel

Across Israel, Magen David Adom (MDA) tested 245,460 people for coronavirus. Of these, 96,065 were tested in the "test and go" complexes, 88,272 were tested in their homes, and 61,123 were tested in nursing homes and institutions across the country.

20,598 people were tested at the "test and go" complex in Tel Aviv, in Haifa 8,251, in Be'er Sheva 5,911, in Bnei Brak 6,000, and in the complexes operating in the city of Jerusalem, 19,368 people were tested in total.

Tens of thousands of tests were carried out in the 94 permanent and mobile complexes established by Magen David Adom and the Ministry of Health in many localities throughout the country.

In addition MDA is responsible for collecting plasma from recovered coronavirus patients, in order to help treat those patients who are in moderate or serious condition.

MDA also runs a coronavirus hotline, which has seen more than two million incoming calls over the past two months, and approximately 37,000 calls per day - 700% more than the normal number of 5,500 calls per day. On their busiest day (March 31), MDA fielded 86,655 calls within 24 hours.

"From the first day of the crisis, Magen David Adom, Israel's national first aid service, has been working together with the Health Ministry and other players," MDA Director-General Eli Bin said. "Now, we must all remember that the crisis is not yet behind us, and that improving the situation depends on each one of us, Israeli citizens, continuing to act properly. Magen David Adom is prepared for every development and every change in the situation, and we hope for better days."