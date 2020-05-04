Supreme Court to deliberate on Likud-Blue & White coalition deal today

The Israeli Supreme Court will deliberate Monday on the coalition deal signed by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Blue and White party chairman Benny Gantz last month, with the viability of the planned unity government – and the possibility of a fourth election – hanging in the balance.

While the deal has yet to be formally adopted by the parties, the Supreme Court has already accepted petitions against the agreement, with hearings slated for Monday.

On Sunday, the court held hearings on the matter of Prime Minister Netanyahu’s ability to serve a new term as premier, while under indictment. Should the court rule against Netanyahu, it would likely lead to new elections – Israel’s fourth in a year and a half.

Similarly, if the court rules against any of the core provisions of the coalition deal between Netanyahu and Gantz, it would likely prevent the formation of a unity government and lead to new elections.

The court will rule on a number of core provisions in the deal, including the creation of the position of ‘alternate premier’, which is to be held by Gantz during the first 18 months of the unity government, and by Netanyahu during the latter 18 months.

In addition, the court will hear arguments on the provision in the coalition deal requiring the passage of a modified version of the Norwegian Law. While the Norwegian Law permits ministers to resign from the Knesset to allow other members of the party’s list to serve as MKs – while providing ministers the ability to return to the Knesset if they lose their ministry – the modified Norwegian Law would enable ministers resigning from the Knesset to have their seat skip over members of the party list.

The modified Norwegian Law was proposed to ensure that the resignation of ministers for the Blue and White party does not lead to the inclusion of new MKs from the Yesh Atid faction, which ran on a joint list with Gantz.

Monday’s hearing comes just days before the Knesset’s mandate to elect a new prime minister expires this Thursday.

If no candidate receives the necessary 61 votes from the Knesset to be nominated for the premiership by Thursday, the President can extend the mandate – or permit it to expire, sending Israel to new elections.