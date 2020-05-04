Israeli initiative promotes fight against coronavirus

A digital international meeting will be held on Wednesday to address the coronavirus pandemic, with an emphasis on possible transition strategies while preparing for another wave of infections.

The online meeting will be attended by some 20 European countries, representatives of the World Health Organization, professionals from the Israeli Ministry of Health and the DRR organization, with the goal of, among other things, sharing Israel's vast experience in managing emergencies and crises.

The unique meeting will be opened by Meirav Eilon Shahar, the Foreign Ministry’s Vice President of Coordination. Among the other issues to be discussed will be strengthening the cooperation system between countries, with an emphasis on international cooperation between emergency management professionals and health ministries in different countries.

The head of the Strategic Cooperation and Relief Division at the National Emergency Authority, Kobi Vimisberg, will chair a session led by the State of Israel discussing the key dilemmas and challenges that accompany the fight against the coronavirus. Among other things, Israeli representatives will share examples of the country's unique coping with the crisis.

Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz said that "this important gathering will strengthen the status of the State of Israel as an active player in the international arena on the topic which is at the top of the world agenda - tackling the coronavirus pandemic. The State of Israel is pleased to share the experience gained and the insights gained with other countries. I am delighted that the Foreign Ministry is leading international activities with the participation of major European countries and key players from Israel and around the world."

Nochi Mendel, head of the National Emergency Authority in the Ministry of Defense, added, "The meeting is part of the National Emergency Authority’s activities to formulate an international front in the fight against coronavirus. The strategy taken by the State of Israel is a source of learning for many countries around the world. Thanks to it, the international organizations responded to the initiative of the Defense Ministry to hold a conference that is part of a chain of international collaborations to defeat the coronavirus."