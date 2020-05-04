IDF taking action against illegal PA construction

PA news agency reports on IDF activity to enforce the law in Judea and Samaria.

The Palestinian Authority’s official Wafa news agency reported that three residents of the village of Qarawat Bani Hassan, located southwest of Shechem (Nablus), received orders from the Israeli authorities to stop construction of buildings and demolish existing buildings.

The report further claimed that IDF forces prevented farmers and shepherds from working near the village because of their proximity to “Israeli settlements” in the area.

Another report claimed that IDF forces seized equipment for excavating a water well and a crane south of Qalqilya. Local resident Jamal Arar said the forces broke into the area, seized the tools and issued an order ordering the cessation of work.