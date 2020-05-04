CDC reports 1,122,486 cases of coronavirus in the US

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the death toll from COVID-19 was 65,735 as of Saturday.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 1,122,486 cases of the new coronavirus in the country, an increase of 29,671 cases from its previous count.

The number of deaths, said the CDC, rose by 1,452 to 65,735. The CDC tally is as of 4:00 p.m. EDT on Saturday.

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states. The tally reported over the weekend is preliminary and will be updated on Monday, reported the Reuters news agency.

The US surpassed 60,000 domestic deaths from the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, a day after it recorded its one millionth coronavirus case.

The country has by far the highest death toll of any country in the global pandemic.