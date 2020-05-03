Bennett gives final approval of Tomb of Patriarchs renovation

Bennett provides final approval of construction making Tomb of the Patriarchs in Hebron accessible to individuals with physical impairments.

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett gave final approval for the construction of an elevator that will make the Tomb of the Patriarchs in Hevron accessible to individuals with physical impairments.

The Minister instructed Major General Kamil Abu Rokon, Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), to carry out all the actions required for the expropriation of land to ensure full accessibility to the site.

Bennett also permitted the head of the Planning Bureau in Judea and Samaria to expropriate the construction required for the site from the Hevron Municipality. "I would like to advance the issue without delay," the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories wrote.

On April 20, Arutz Sheva reported that Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit approved expropriating areas in the Tomb of the Patriarchs in Hevron making it accessible to people with disabilities, Jews and Arabs alike.

Bennett had already approved the plans for the site's renovation in the 'City of the Forefathers', four months prior to the date of the publication.