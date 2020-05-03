'Man under indictment cannot form government'

200 'black flag' protesters demonstrate outside PM's residence in Jerusalem. 'You would not let a pedophilia suspect teach in school.'

About two hundred black flag protesters are holding a protest in front of the Prime Minister's Residence on Balfour Street in Jerusalem Sunday afternoon.

According to protest organizers, " just as a defendant for pedophilia cannot teach in a school, so he who is charged with bribery, fraud and breach of trust cannot form a government."

"These are fateful days in the history of the State of Israel where it is decided whether we will continue to exist as a democracy or move to an Erdoganic government where the prime minister is above the law and citizens of the state will be trampled at his feet. We will continue to fight for the vision of Israel as a Jewish and democratic state," they added.

The protest is being held against the backdrop of the further legislative amendments required to establish the Unity Government, as well as the High Court hearing today in the petitions against the imposition of the task of forming the government on Binyamin Netanyahu.