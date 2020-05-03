Brit Milah prevented at site of destroyed Yitzhar home

150 Border Police prevent family from holding circumcision for their newborn son at site where their home was demolished 2 weeks ago.

About 150 Border Police arrived this morning in Yitzhar to prevent the holding of a Brit Milah (circumcision ceremony at the site of a home which was recently demolished in the Kumi Ori outpost.

The home of the Zarog family was demolished by Border Police and Administration two weeks ago in Yitzhar. The family announced that they would hold a Brit for their newborn son at 11 AM Sunday.

Neria and Miriam Zarog even circulated public invitations on social networks inviting people to attend or participate in the Brit online.

Border forces are still preventing the Zarog family and another family from returning to their home which was demolished in the Kumi Ori neighborhoods.

After the family and the others present were detained and the area declared a closed military zone, the brit took place at the point at which forces blocked the passage of family and guests to Kumi Ori.