Gradual return to school begins this morning

Grades 1-3 and 11-12 return to the classroom in most localities. Some cities refuse to open schools.

The education system is taking first steps of returning to routine upon Sunday's return of first through third graders and eleventh and twelfth graders to study in the schools themselves.

The remaining grades will continue to study through distance learning at home. However, in a number of cities throughout Israel, including Tel Aviv, Beersheba, Ashkelon and Haifa, it was decided not to return the students to school due to difficulties in the ensuing preparations.

The Education Ministry will allow cities that want to take more time to continue the preparatory steps in bringing students back to institutions by Tuesday.

In order to allow the return to study, classes will be held in smaller classrooms. Students will arrive in stages, after classrooms are disinfected a health statement from each student received.

In this statement, the parents undertake to measure the temperature of their children and not send them to the schools if their temperature exceeds 38 degrees Celsius and for two days after the temperature is taken. The distance between the students as well as the wearing of masks will be maintained in the schools.

In the haredi sector, it was decided to open studies in grades 7 to 12. In the Arab sector, it was announced studies would not resume even in a limited setting.

Even with the opening of schools, there are many parents around the country who continue to choose to keep their children at home.