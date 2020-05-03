US coronavirus deaths climb by 1,435 in 24 hours

A total of 66,224 deaths have been recorded in the US, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus deaths in the United States climbed by 1,435 in the past 24 hours, a tally by Johns Hopkins University showed Saturday.

The university recorded more than 1.1 million cases in the country as of 8:30 p.m. Saturday night.

A total of 66,224 deaths have been recorded in the US, a two percent rise from a day earlier, according to Johns Hopkins.

The US surpassed 60,000 domestic deaths from the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, a day after it recorded its one millionth coronavirus case.

The country has by far the highest death toll of any country in the global pandemic.