Trump: Glad to see that Kim is well

US President responds to photos published of North Korean leader's first public appearance since mid-April.

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he was glad to see that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is alive and well.

Trump retweeted photos published by North Korean state media of Kim attending a ribbon cutting ceremony at a fertilizer factory on Friday.

"I, for one, am glad to see he is back, and well!" he wrote.

Kim’s appearance at the ribbon cutting ceremony was his first public appearance since mid-April

The North Korean had last appeared in North Korean state media on April 11 but missed the celebration of his grandfather's birthday on April 15, which raised speculation about his well-being.

Recent reports indicated that Kim is in grave danger after undergoing heart surgery. The report was denied by a South Korean official.

Subsequent reports claimed the North Korean leader is in a vegetative state.

Trump hinted last week that he knows what is happening with the North Korean leader, but would not provide details.