Gambling site founder killed in plane crash

Ben Yitzhak and his 11-year-old son who was also onboard at the time of the crash ended up trapped inside the plane.

The man killed in an aircraft crash near Kibbutz Yakum in the Sharon region of central Israel has been identified as businessman and founder of the 888 gambling site Shay Ben Yitzhak.

Following the Saturday morning crash, Ben Yitzhak and his 11-year-old son, who was also onboard at the time of the crash, ended up trapped inside the plane.

Magen David Adom (MDA) rescue teams declared Ben Yitzhak's death an the scene of the incident and succeeded in extracting his son from the wreckage.

The 11-year-old was airlifted to Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer, in stable condition and suffering from light internal injuries. The circumstances of the accident are under investigation.