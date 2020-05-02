How will teachers with 'at-risk' children return to work?

Secretary-General of the Teachers' Union Yaffe Ben David replies to teaching staff who have problems with returning to school.

Secretary-General of the Teachers' Union Yaffe Ben David sent a letter to the teaching staff ahead of the expected return to school. In her letter she mentioned three of the key issues she intended to address.

At-risk teaching staff will be provided the option of not returning to work at the expense of sick days and with medical approval from a family physician.

Teachers with at-risk nuclear family members (spouse or children) will also be allowed to refrain from attending work at the expense of sick days and upon presentation of medical certificates approved by a family physician.

Teachers with children of up to six years of age with nowhere to place their offspring for the duration of the workday flooded the Ministry of Education with their predicament. The Ministry said it would hold a discussion on the issue and provide an update later tonight.

"We understand the many difficulties you are facing these days, and will continue to accompany you in the challenging times we are all experiencing [while] safeguarding your rights," the Secretary-General wrote.

Earlier this week, Arutz Sheva reported that Israeli government ministers decided to allow the first three grades of elementary schools and last two grades of high schools to resume studies starting this coming Sunday, while preschools and kindergartens are to remain closed for an additional week.

Grades 4-10 will be opened up gradually during the month of May.

In haredi schools, however, learning will resume next week for grades 6-8 and 11-12, instead of grades 1-3.

Cities where regular school studies will not be returning to normal starting this week are: Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan, Bnei Brak, Be'er Sheva, Ramat Hasharon, Tzfat, Carmiel, Kiryat Malachi, Kiryat Gat and Beit Shemesh and Jerusalem neighborhoods under lockdown.